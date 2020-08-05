Comments
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Four kittens were thrown out of a car and an animal shelter in Erie wants to know who did it.
In a post on Facebook, the ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division said a person driving over the bridge on Peninsula Drive and W. 25th St. was tossing the kittens out of their window. A motorist stopped and picked up the four kittens but only two survived.
The shelter says one cat has a broken leg and the other has a broken jaw.
“They are terrified but are being tended to by our veterinarians,” the shelter posted to Facebook.
Call officer Eric Duckett at 814-457-2913 with any information.
