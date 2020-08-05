CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Countywide Death Toll Now At 258
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Four kittens were thrown out of a car and an animal shelter in Erie wants to know who did it.

(Photo Credit: The ANNA Shelter/Facebook)

In a post on Facebook, the ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division said a person driving over the bridge on Peninsula Drive and W. 25th St. was tossing the kittens out of their window. A motorist stopped and picked up the four kittens but only two survived.

The shelter says one cat has a broken leg and the other has a broken jaw.

“They are terrified but are being tended to by our veterinarians,” the shelter posted to Facebook.

Call officer Eric Duckett at 814-457-2913 with any information.

