Boil Water Advisory in Westmoreland County issued after two consecutive clean tests.
Filed Under:Boil Water Advisory, Jeannette, Local TV, Penn Township, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory in place for nearly 1,000 customers in Westmoreland County has been lifted.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says a leak on Green Street in Jeannette Monday morning caused a loss of pressure. Because of the leak, a precautionary Boil Water Advisory was issued.

There were 984 customers in northeast Jeannette and bordering areas of Penn Township under this advisory.

Now after two consecutive clean tests, the authority has lifted the Boil Water Advisory. Customers can use the water as normal.

