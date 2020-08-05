Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Boil Water Advisory in place for nearly 1,000 customers in Westmoreland County has been lifted.
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says a leak on Green Street in Jeannette Monday morning caused a loss of pressure. Because of the leak, a precautionary Boil Water Advisory was issued.
There were 984 customers in northeast Jeannette and bordering areas of Penn Township under this advisory.
Now after two consecutive clean tests, the authority has lifted the Boil Water Advisory. Customers can use the water as normal.
You must log in to post a comment.