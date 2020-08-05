By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA officers confiscated a loaded handgun with six bullets at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday.
According to TSA, a man from Connellsville had the gun in his carry-on bag and it was detected by the X-ray machine.
The man told agents had forgotten that he had the gun with him in his bag.
As of August 4, TSA has caught nine firearms at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2020.
They remind passengers that guns are permitted if they are properly packaged, including being unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed seperately from ammunition.
Passengers traveling with firearms must also declare them at the ticket counter.
Full details on how to safely and properly travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA website.
