MILLVALE (KDKA) — Millvale Police have an arrest warrant and are warning the public to stay away from a man accused of beating another man with a chair and an aluminum baseball bat.
Julio Jenaro is wanted on several charges including aggravated assault, simple assault an reckless endangerment.
According to police, Jenaro is accused of attacking a man with last Saturday afternoon with a dining room table chair and then the aluminum baseball bat.
It happened on Williams Street.
Officers say the victim, who is Jenaro’s own cousin, suffered broken ribs, a broken wrist, head contusions and internal head injuries as he was bleeding from the ear.
Police found him crawling down the street for help when they pulled up to the scene.
He is now listed in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital.
Police say if you see Jenaro, do not approach him, and instead call 911 immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.