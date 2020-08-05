TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say a 5-year-old girl with autism who was reported as a missing, endangered person has been found dead.

Police sent out an alert for Eliza Talal in Montgomery County Tuesday. They said she had last been seen around noon on Spring Valley Road in Lansdale.

MONTGOMERY CO.: UPDATE Missing/Endangered Person Advisory. Eliza Talal was located deceased. Our thoughts are with her family. Towamencin Twp. PD continues to investigate. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 5, 2020

According to our sister station CBS Philly, she was reported missing as Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the region, bringing heavy rain and winds.

On Wednesday, police announced the little girl was found deceased.

Officials say a community member found Eliza Talal’s body adjacent to a creek in Fischer’s Park around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. She was believed to have left home at the height of the storm.

Police say there is a creek behind the family’s home. Towamencin Township Police are continuing to investigate.

“Our thoughts are with her family,” state police tweeted.