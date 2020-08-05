PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General says the state’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement may run out of money this summer.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale blames dog license fees for the bureau’s money issues, which haven’t changed in Pennsylvania since 1996.

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a news release, “Dog licenses are a simple, inexpensive measure that funds our work to return lost dogs to their owners, ensure that dogs in kennels are humanely treated, and communities kept safe from dangerous strays and irresponsible dog owners. Simply put, that funding has run out. A small fee increase for the privilege of owning a dog can help protect those very dogs from harm.”

DePasquale is calling on the state legislature to increase dog and kennel license fees.

A license for a spayed or neutered dog currently costs $6.50. The new fee would be $10. A lifetime license for a spayed or neutered dog costs $31.50. The new fee would be $49.

“The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is on life support, and the Humane Society of the United States encourages the General Assembly to make adequate funding available to ensure that our furry friends’ health and welfare, as well as the public’s health and safety, is protected,” Humane Society of the U.S. State Director Kristen Tullo said in a news release.

DePasquale also says the bureau needs to be allowed to retain all the money generated through fines and penalties.

As of right now, the bureau must transfer most of that money to state courts.