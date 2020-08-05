Comments
By: KDKA-TV Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have placed reliever Nick Burdi on the 45-day injured list with a right elbow injury.
We have placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 45-day injured list with a right elbow injury. pic.twitter.com/2jxKmpPPYQ
— Pirates (@Pirates) August 5, 2020
The team announced the news on Wednesday. Burdi missed time last season due to injury.
This season, Burdi has appeared in three games, totaling one save.
#Pirates Place Nick Burdi On 45-Day Injured List (right elbow)—Pitching bullpen now very limited after yet another injury . Burdi has really worked hard to get back…this is disappointing development for him
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 5, 2020
