Filed Under:Baseball, Injured List, MLB, Nick Burdi, Pittsburgh Pirates

By: KDKA-TV Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have placed reliever Nick Burdi on the 45-day injured list with a right elbow injury.

The team announced the news on Wednesday. Burdi missed time last season due to injury.

This season, Burdi has appeared in three games, totaling one save.

