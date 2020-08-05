Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first nine weeks of the school year, students in Pittsburgh Public Schools will be completing assignments online but teachers might return to the classroom sooner.
During a Tuesday night board meeting, administrators said all staff is expected to be back in the building by October 5.
The district also announced that classes will begin on August 31 except for kindergarten.
Kindergarten will begin on September 3.
