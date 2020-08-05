CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 Additional Death And 132 More Cases As Countywide Total Jumps To Over 8,400
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Back to School, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first nine weeks of the school year, students in Pittsburgh Public Schools will be completing assignments online but teachers might return to the classroom sooner.

During a Tuesday night board meeting, administrators said all staff is expected to be back in the building by October 5.

The district also announced that classes will begin on August 31 except for kindergarten.

Kindergarten will begin on September 3.

Comments