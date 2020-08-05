By: KDKA-TV Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says five more of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
A total of 37 employees have now tested positive. Four of the five new cases are bus drivers, the Port Authority says.
Three of the five drivers work in the Ross Township garage. One of the drivers was last at work on July 26 and another on July 27. The third has been off since Feb. 11.
The fourth bus driver works at the West Mifflin garage and was last at work on July 31. A police officer, who last worked on July 27, also tested positive.
“Port Authority continues to follow all state and county health department guidelines and as with all previous cases, confidentially reported these cases to the Allegheny County Health Department,” the Port Authority said in a release on Wednesday.
