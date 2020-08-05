Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The O’Hara Township Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to change the name of Squaw Valley Park.
Moving forward, the park will be named O’Hara Township Community Park.
The decision comes after Councilwoman Mandy Steele in Fox Chapel said she expects their council to discuss the usage of the name squaw in Old Squaw Trail and Squaw Run Road, along with Squaw Run, a stream from the Allegheny River at their meeting on August 17.
The council was presented dueling petitions, one to change the name and one to keep it.
You must log in to post a comment.