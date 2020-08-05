CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 Additional Death And 132 More Cases As Countywide Total Jumps To Over 8,400
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By a 6-1 vote, the O'Hara Township Council voted to change the name of the park.
Filed Under:Local TV, O'Hara Township, O'Hara Township Community Park, Pittsburgh News, Squaw Valley Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The O’Hara Township Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to change the name of Squaw Valley Park.

Moving forward, the park will be named O’Hara Township Community Park.

The decision comes after Councilwoman Mandy Steele in Fox Chapel said she expects their council to discuss the usage of the name squaw in Old Squaw Trail and Squaw Run Road, along with Squaw Run, a stream from the Allegheny River at their meeting on August 17.

The council was presented dueling petitions, one to change the name and one to keep it.

Comments