STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A State College ordinance waiting to be signed would enforce mask requirements and restrictions on gatherings with fines.

CBS affiliate WTAJ reports the borough council passed the drafted ordinance last night. On Twitter, the borough says there are amendments still being processed and stresses the drafted ordinance is not the final ordinance.

Ordinance 2144 (COVID-19 Mask Wearing and Social Distancing Ordinance) is currently not in effect and won't be until signed by State College's President of Council and Mayor. A full announcement outlining specific details will be released at that time. CC: @StateCollegePD — State College, PA (@State_CollegePA) August 5, 2020

A draft of the ordinance available online following the borough’s council meeting on Tuesday lays out several violations that could leave someone facing a civil infraction punishable by a $300 fine.

Face coverings would be required under circumstances similar to the state’s mask order with similar exceptions. However, unlike the state’s order, if someone is exempt because of a medical condition, they’d have to provide documentation within five days to avoid citation.

Gatherings from people not from the same household would be limited to five people in “multifamily housing types” and ten in other housing types.

Gatherings at borough public parks would be limited to 25. Gatherings in other private commercial properties would be restricted by the department of health’s limitations.

The restrictions would apply to both indoor and outdoor gatherings, but wouldn’t apply to some gatherings like weddings, funerals or protests.

State College is home to Penn State’s main campus.

A full announcement outlining the specifics will be released after the ordinance is signed by State College’s president of council and mayor.