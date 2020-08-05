PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two young men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies across multiple counties.

Allegheny County police say 23-year-old Rexford Enoch Prince-Wright and 22-year-old Elijah Sayon were arrested in Swissvale early Wednesday morning. They were found in a vehicle allegedly involved in several robberies. A shotgun was inside, police say.

County police say two male suspects and a Chrysler Pacifica with a Maryland registration were allegedly involved in robberies on Aug. 3. A business in Monessen and another in Rostraver were held up.

On Aug. 4, a convenience store in New Eagle, Washington County was robbed at gunpoint by a shotgun-wielding male matching the same suspect description. The same day around 4:30 a.m., a convenience store on Steubenville Pike in Kennedy Township was also robbed by a man with a double barrel shotgun.

Police say their investigation with several law enforcement agencies across three counties led detectives to Prince-Wright and Sayon.

The two men, both from Maryland, were arrested on Newmeyer Street in Swissvale overnight.

Neighbors told KDKA they were surprised to learn there was so much activity on a street that is normally described as quiet and safe.

“I was actually shocked. This is pretty much a calm neighborhood. Nothing ever really happens on this street,” said Sanitae Phillips.

Prince-Wright and Sayon are in police custody and will be charged with robbery and other related offenses, county police say.