CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 100 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,574 test results, and three additional deaths.

Of the 100 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 99 are confirmed and one is probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,612 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 8 months to 101 years with a median age of 42 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 10 through Aug. 5.

Health Department officials report 12 more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 713 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 211 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 88 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has increased to 251. The newly reported deaths include one person in the 50-64 age group and two in the 65+ age group with dates of death ranging from July 30 to Aug. 5.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

  • 00-04 – 2
  • 05-12 – 3
  • 13-18 – 9
  • 19-24 – 4
  • 25-49 – 24
  • 50-64 – 23
  • 65+ – 35

This is the gender breakdown:

  • Female – 50
  • Male – 50

Health officials say in total 121,859 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

