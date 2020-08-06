Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – On Wednesday afternoon, City of Beaver Falls Fire Department responded to a call of a dog trapped under a house.
The dog, Winston, had chased a groundhog under a sidewalk and became trapped.
Firefighters tried to gain access to Winston without causing damage to the property but were unsuccessful.
Eventually, they were forced to cut the sidewalk and make a hole to get under the home and get access to the dog.
Once cutting the hole in the sidewalk, crews had to dig a hole under the sidewalk, and Winston’s owner was able to get him free by baiting him with pepperoni.
Winston and his owner are safe.
