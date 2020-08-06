CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Countywide Death Toll Now At 258
Firefighters were able to rescue a dog that got a little too excited and chased a groundhog underneath a house.
Beaver Falls, City of Beaver Falls Fire Department, Dog Rescued

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – On Wednesday afternoon, City of Beaver Falls Fire Department responded to a call of a dog trapped under a house.

The dog, Winston, had chased a groundhog under a sidewalk and became trapped.

Firefighters tried to gain access to Winston without causing damage to the property but were unsuccessful.

Eventually, they were forced to cut the sidewalk and make a hole to get under the home and get access to the dog.

Photo Credit: City of Beaver Falls Fire Department

Once cutting the hole in the sidewalk, crews had to dig a hole under the sidewalk, and Winston’s owner was able to get him free by baiting him with pepperoni.

Winston and his owner are safe.

