BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Butler Area School District says unless Gov. Wolf issues a mandatory closure — which he has said he won’t do — it intends to open its schools.

“At the request of some parents and guardians” the district says it’s now offering “flexible traditional school” for secondary students. With this model, students would come to school two days a week then do work at home the other three.

When the district made its reopening plan, the state was using red, yellow and green designations. Now there are additional mandates in place, the district has a new “enhanced green” designation.

“There is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach to reopening our schools. We are one community composed of individual people with individual needs,” Superintendent Brian White says in a letter.

“As we prepare to come back together, I’m asking everyone to please be respectful of the guidelines and procedures we are implementing for a safe reopening of our schools. That’s the only way traditional live instruction in our schools will work.”

