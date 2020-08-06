By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As districts across Pennsylvania decide on their plans for the upcoming year amid the Coronavirus pandemic, schools are needing to decide on how students will learn.
Districts are currently deciding between having students attend classes in person, learning remotely online, or using a hybrid model of both options.
As some districts have chosen to begin the school year online or using a hybrid model, parents, teachers, and students are working to navigate the difficult times of learning in a remote situation.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have been holding hearings where testimony is being given from district leaders, educators, and others regarding how to safely reopen schools.
A comprehensive list of plans for area schools can be found below:
|District
|In-School
|Online
|Hybrid
|Other
|Carlynton
|√
|Highlands
|√
|North Allegheny
|√
|Penn Hills
|√
|Pittsburgh Public Schools
|√
|Serra Catholic
|√
|Woodland Hills
|√
