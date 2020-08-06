PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI Pittsburgh has a new special agent in charge. On Thursday morning, he was introduced to a room full of media and shared the issues Pittsburgh is tackling.

“At heart I am a FBI agent, I think like an agent,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Christman.

Mike Christman has an impressive resume with the FBI. He’s been with agency for 28 years and has worked in their Utah, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania offices.

“My travels across the bureau — Pittsburgh has a reputation for being proactive, innovative and high-performing,” said Christman.

He went into great detail about the relationships that are right here in Pittsburgh. It’s something that he’s never really seen before in his experience, and it’s those relationships that are helping them tackle some serious issues, like cyber crime.

“We’re also looking at foreign interference with respect to the election. So that is an ongoing effort by this task force that we have,” said Christman.

He also points out the violent crime and gang problems in city and the opioid addiction. From his first time working in Pittsburgh years ago, to now, he says the drug problem hasn’t necessarily worsened, but has changed.

“We’re now seeing methamphetamine here and I would say we see a re-emergence of cocaine and crack cocaine as well.”