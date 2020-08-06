By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Wolf administration is recommending that school and recreational youth sports be postponed until 2021.

The governor’s office says this is a recommendation, not an order or a mandate, made by the departments of health and education.

“As with deciding whether students should return to in-person classes, remote learning or a blend of the two this fall, school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports,” a press release says.

The recommendation doesn't apply to professional or collegiate sports.

The recommendation doesn’t apply to professional or collegiate sports.

This comes after Gov. Tom Wolf said the state’s recommendation is no sports until 2021 when asked about PIAA guidance on no fans at a press conference Thursday.

The governor’s brief remark sparked emergency meetings across the state.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reached out to the PIAA and learned that an emergency meeting was happening.

The PIAA later released a statement saying: “we are tremendously disappointed” in the decision.

“Our school members have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics,” it goes on to say.

The board of directors will meet tomorrow and have an official statement in the afternoon.

The PIAA had decided to move forward with fall sports as scheduled but would offer “flexibility to schools, leagues, and/or conferences to begin contests after the first contest date.”

Using information from the PIAA, the WPIAL says it decided to use a “hybrid start,” meaning fall sports won’t begin any later than Oct. 5 and there would be different start dates for different sports.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.