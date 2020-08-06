NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — The father of a man convicted in the fatal shooting of a western Pennsylvania police officer has been found guilty of intimidating a potential witness in his son’s trial.
Gregory Baucum was convicted on two misdemeanor counts, but acquitted of a felony charge.
The former Arnold resident faces up to four years in state prison when he’s sentenced later this year.
Authorities have said Baucum threatened the witness on social media, labeled her a snitch and published details online of her cooperation with law enforcement.
RELATED STORIES:
- Mother Of Man Convicted In Police Officer’s Death Sentenced To Probation
- Jury Finds Woman Accused Of Aiding Cousin Convicted In Officer’s Fatal Shooting Guilty
- Judge Denies Bond, House Arrest For Father Of Man Convicted In Officer’s Shooting Death
- Rahmael Holt Found Guilty In The Death Of Former New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw
Baucum’s son, Rahmael Sal Holt, was convicted in the shooting death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw last year and sentenced to death.
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.