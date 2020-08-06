CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
Gregory Baucum Jr., New Kensington, Officer Brian Shaw, Rahmael Sal Holt, Westmoreland County, Witness Intimidation

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — The father of a man convicted in the fatal shooting of a western Pennsylvania police officer has been found guilty of intimidating a potential witness in his son’s trial.

Gregory Baucum was convicted on two misdemeanor counts, but acquitted of a felony charge.

Gregory Baucum Jr. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The former Arnold resident faces up to four years in state prison when he’s sentenced later this year.

Authorities have said Baucum threatened the witness on social media, labeled her a snitch and published details online of her cooperation with law enforcement.

Baucum’s son, Rahmael Sal Holt, was convicted in the shooting death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw last year and sentenced to death.

