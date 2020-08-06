WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The last remaining store at Century III Mall is now slated to close.
The JcPenney there is on the company’s list of more than 150 stores closing for good. Also closing: the JcPenney locations at the Clearview Mall, Pittsburgh Mills and North Hanover Mall.
Liquidation sales at those stores are underway right now.
Some Pittsburgh-area locations that were slated to close will stay open, like those at the Monroeville Mall and the Beaver Valley Mall.
“A handful of previously announced store closing locations may remain on hold pending further review,” JCPenney said on its website. You can see an updated list online.
The company filed for bankruptcy in May and told the bankruptcy court that it plans to close about 250 stores, which is 30% of its overall network, by mid-2021.
You must log in to post a comment.