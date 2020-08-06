Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal judge has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison after a guilty plea to selling cocaine and money laundering.
Investigators say 45-year-old Garfield Campbell, otherwise known as Sean Grant, is from Mount Washington.
According to federal agents, he was involved in a scheme where people mailed cocaine from California to people in southwestern Pennsylvania.
An investigation found once Campbell received the cocaine, he arranged for its distribution.
