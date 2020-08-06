CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Countywide Death Toll Now At 258
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal judge has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison after a guilty plea to selling cocaine and money laundering.

Investigators say 45-year-old Garfield Campbell, otherwise known as Sean Grant, is from Mount Washington.

According to federal agents, he was involved in a scheme where people mailed cocaine from California to people in southwestern Pennsylvania.

An investigation found once Campbell received the cocaine, he arranged for its distribution.

