By: KDKA-TV Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested negative for coronavirus following a second test.

In a post on his verified Twitter account, DeWine said he and First Lady Fran DeWine have tested negative.

The governor announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning following a test. Per protocol, Gov. DeWine was tested to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

“A PCR test was administered to the Governor and members of his staff this afternoon. The PCR test looks for the specific RNA for the SARS CoV-2 — in other words, the genetic material specific for the virus that causes COVID-19,” a statement on DeWine’s Twitter says. “The PCR test is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus. The PCR tests for the Governor, First Lady, and staff were run twice. They came back negative the first time and came back negative when they were run on a second diagnostic platform.”

The governor feels “confident” in the results and will take another PCR test on Saturday.