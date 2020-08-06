CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Per protocol, the Ohio governor took a coronavirus test Thursday before greeting President Donald Trump on the tarmac at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. The test result came back positive.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine, Local TV, Ohio, Ohio News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released on Twitter, the governor announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he has no symptoms at this time.

Per protocol, Gov. DeWine was tested Thursday to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

He’s returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine will both be tested. The first lady has no symptoms at this time.

(Photo Credit: Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took a COVID-19 test but tested negative.

Gov. DeWine will follow COVID protocol and quarantine at his Cedarville home for the next two weeks.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments