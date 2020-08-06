By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement released on Twitter, the governor announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he has no symptoms at this time.
Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/WnkmoGxR2m
Per protocol, Gov. DeWine was tested Thursday to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.
He’s returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine will both be tested. The first lady has no symptoms at this time.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took a COVID-19 test but tested negative.
Gov. DeWine will follow COVID protocol and quarantine at his Cedarville home for the next two weeks.
