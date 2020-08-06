Comments
September 12: Miami (Ohio)
September 19: Syracuse
September 26: Louisville
October 3: NC State
October 10: Boston College
October 17: at Miami (Florida)
October 24: Notre Dame
October 31: Open
November 7: at Florida State
November 14: at Georgia Tech
November 21: Virginia Tech
November 28: at Clemson
December 5: Open
December 12 or 19: ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, North Carolina)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has released its revised football schedule for the upcoming season.
The season will consist of 10 ACC games and one non-conference game.
2020 SCHEDULE
The Panthers’ September 12 matchup against Miami of Ohio will be the team’s lone non-conference matchup.
Pitt is working in tandem with the Steelers and Heinz Field as well as the Governor’s Office regarding possible accommodation of fans this season.
More information on fans at games is expected later this month.
