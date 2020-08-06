CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Countywide Death Toll Now At 258
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has released its revised football schedule for the upcoming season.

The season will consist of 10 ACC games and one non-conference game.

2020 SCHEDULE

  • September 12: Miami (Ohio)
  • September 19: Syracuse
  • September 26: Louisville
  • October 3: NC State
  • October 10: Boston College
  • October 17: at Miami (Florida)
  • October 24: Notre Dame
  • October 31: Open
  • November 7: at Florida State
  • November 14: at Georgia Tech
  • November 21: Virginia Tech
  • November 28: at Clemson
  • December 5: Open
  • December 12 or 19: ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, North Carolina)

    • The Panthers’ September 12 matchup against Miami of Ohio will be the team’s lone non-conference matchup.

    Pitt is working in tandem with the Steelers and Heinz Field as well as the Governor’s Office regarding possible accommodation of fans this season.

    More information on fans at games is expected later this month.

