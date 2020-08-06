CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kevin Newman’s pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Newman ended Pittsburgh’s seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds. Gregory Polanco added a three-run home run for the Pirates. Miguel Sano hit a three-run shot for the Twins.

Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep but the bullpen faltered late to snap Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak.

PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 06: Kevin Newman #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with Cole Tucker #3 after hitting a walk-off two run single to give the Pirates a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on August 6, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

