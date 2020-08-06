Pittsburgh Pirates Rally Past Twins To End 7-Game Losing Streak Kevin Newman’s pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Pirates to a victory over the Twins.

'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.