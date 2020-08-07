PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a lot to think about when it comes to going back to school during a pandemic. This is especially for parents who have children who have underlying health conditions.

Mimi Schmidt’s daughter was was diagnosed with leukemia just last month, so she wants to make sure she’s doing the right thing for both her daughter’s health and education.

“Her diagnosis kills her immune system, so a cold could really be devastating to her. A flu bug, a tummy bug. It could really wreak havoc on her body,” said Schmidt.

Mimi Schmidt is talking about her 10-year-old daughter Lexi. She’s going into the fifth grade at Crafton Elementary which is part of the Carlynton School District. Lexi just got out of the hospital on Tuesday after spending two weeks there for chemo treatments.

“Initially my plan was to follow that. Whatever guidelines were to get her back in school because she’s very social, she’s a straight A student. She really loves school and misses it,” said Schmidt.

Carlynton is offering remote learning the first four and a half weeks of school, but after that, the superintendent said the plan is to either move to hybrid or in-person classes five days a week.

Mimi said her main concern is Lexi missing out on the social interaction with her peers.

Dr. John Williams, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital, said parents shouldn’t completely rule out the option of going back to school just yet.

“If the child’s doctors feels that child has a strong enough immune system to go to school under normal circumstances, they should be able to go to school now,” said Dr. Williams.

“The evidence we have so far suggests that COVID does not cause more severe disease in children with underlying conditions in general than it does in otherwise healthy children.”

Mimi said she’s following her gut.

“As a parent, you have to follow your instincts and not worry about anyone passing judgement. You have to do what’s best for your child,” said Schmidt.

Right now, Mimi’s gut is telling her to keep her daughter home until Jan.1.

Dr. Williams said flu and other viruses can actually be more devastating to children with underlying health conditions than COVID-19. Ultimately, he said it’s best to talk to your child’s doctor before making your decision.