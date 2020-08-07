PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Take a drive past the corner of Sarah and South 27 streets in the South Side and you may wonder why somebody would draw all over a homeowner’s garage.

“A lot of people, very often, are here either reading it or either writing on it,” said Ian George.

A closer look reveals messages of peace and love. It’s the “window of well wishes.”

“Between everything that’s going on, people have a voice. And a lot of people have a lot of positive things to say too,” said George.

Three months ago, Ian and his wife, Devon, offered up their garage as a blank canvas to the public.

Every day, they leave chalk, markers, and hand sanitizer on a stand outside for people to express themselves.

“You give somebody permission to write on your house, be ready for what could be written. And I will tell you, it has all been positive,” said Ian.

There have been a lot more smiles in the South Side ever since, according to people who pass by frequently.

“To be able to see people’s opinions and views on things is really nice,” said Jenna Bojtecky, who works nearby.

In a world that could use a little love, Ian said “look for the bright spots because we all have to.”

