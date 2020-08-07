By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh alleging that a man was sexually assaulted and raped by a priest when he was an altar boy.
The victim accuses Father Leo Burchianti of attacking and raping him twice.
Burchianti was a priest named in the state’s grand jury report into sexual abuse in Pennsylvania dioceses.
The grand jury report alleges Burchianti had inappropriate relationships with at least eight boys and appeared to have been evaluated and treated at facilities for “inappropriate relationships with male minors” on multiple occasions.
According to the complaint, the victim was 13 years old when he came to Pittsburgh. He became an altar boy and frequently volunteered to help with chores at the Immaculate Conception Parish.
The lawsuit also names the Immaculate Conception Parish, Cardinal Donald Wuerl and Bishop David Zubik. The diocese and its bishops are accused of knowing about the sexual abuse “of countless” children and hiding it. They’re also accused of knowing Burchianti “was a pedophile.”
According to the grand jury report, Burchianti died in 2013.
