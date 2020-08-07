By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help solving a Fourth of July homicide in Homewood.

Officers have put up posters to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Justin Gomez, 32, of Turtle Creek, was shot near Mohler Street and Ferris Court on the night of July 4.

He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say another man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, saying it happened on Mohler Street.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Homicide Unit at 412-323-7161.