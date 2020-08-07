Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Meadows Frozen Custard in Greensburg is closed due to a person that may have been exposed to coronavirus entered the store.
The store made the announcement on its Facebook page.
“With a heavy heart, we have chosen to shut down immediately,” the post read. “A person that entered our facility may have been exposed to the virus. We do not wish to take any chances with our employees and our valued customers.”
They plan to reopen on Monday, August 10, but in the meantime they will be cleaning and sanitizing the store and taking necessary precautions.
You must log in to post a comment.