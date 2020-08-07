PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 has done a number on our social lives. Bars closed, restaurants restricted and the major movie theatres closed.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get a big-screen fix.

The Waterworks, Cranberry, and Indiana Moviescoops theatres are doing a limited seating but successful business.

The theatres are showing some classics with limited seating. They are also renting out theatres for $50, you choose the movie from a shortlist of classics.

Meanwhile, on the North Shore, the Rangos Theatre at the Carnegie Science Center is offering an escape to the vacation you had to cancel.

Nicole Chynoweth from the Carnegie Science Center says, “Why can’t we take them to the beautiful waters of Hawaii, or to the Yosemite National Park? So with that in mind, we booked Humpback Whales, a beautiful film about one of the ocean’s most miraculous creatures as well as National Park Adventure narrated by Robert Redford and it’s a beautiful soaring experience into America’s treasures.”

But to make it work, restrictions are in place in the 250 seat theater that brags the area’s larges screen.

“We are limiting each show to 24 people per show. This allows us to have groups of people adequately social distancing while still being able to enjoy the movie. We’re also sanitizing all of the seats handrails and armrest between every show.”

Plus the Science Center is offering Rangos Movies at Home which is available through its website.

There clearly is a thirst for the big screen experience.

The Moviescoops theatre rentals at Waterworks are pretty much sold out until next week.