By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students in the North Hills School District will begin the school year online.
On Thursday night, the school board voted to approve remote learning.
Instruction will be online for the first five weeks, lasting through October 2.
Students will attend a one-day in-person session during the first week of school to get the devices and materials needed to learn from home.
The district hopes to move to its initial hybrid model, blending remote and in-person instruction, on October 5.
Remote learning for North Hills students will begin on August 31.
