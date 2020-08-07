CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students in the North Hills School District will begin the school year online.

On Thursday night, the school board voted to approve remote learning.

Instruction will be online for the first five weeks, lasting through October 2.

Students will attend a one-day in-person session during the first week of school to get the devices and materials needed to learn from home.

The district hopes to move to its initial hybrid model, blending remote and in-person instruction, on October 5.

Remote learning for North Hills students will begin on August 31.

