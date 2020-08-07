By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 758 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, and 15 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 117,279 since Wednesday’s report.

Allegheny County is reporting 97 more cases and six more deaths; Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 111 cases.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 31 and Aug. 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases. There were 24,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to the Health Department. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,297.

Across the state, nearly 38% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 24% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 23% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

• 1% are ages 0-4;

• 1% are ages 5-12;

• 3% are ages 13-18;

• 9% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

• 24% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 19,860 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,122 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 23,982. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,968 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,573 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

