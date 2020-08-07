MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The PIAA board will meet on Friday afternoon after Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation that schools should postpone youth sports until 2021.

The recommendation comes from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education.

During his press conference on Thursday, Gov. Wolf was asked if there were any updates on fans not being allowed to attend PIAA events. That was when he said it is recommended that sports be delayed until January 2021.

In July, PIAA leaders made the decision to hold sports this fall, but without fans.

Wolf said the gathering would be a chance for the virus to spread.

“The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregant settings, and that means, anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us and we ought to do everything we can to defeat the virus at any time,” said Gov. Wolf. “So anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us, the recommendation is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”

Today, the PIAA Board of Directors will meet to discuss the return of fall sports.

The PIAA posted a press release on its Twitter account noting that member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students to safely return to interscholastic athletics.

What Governor Wolf said, however, was a recommendation, not a mandate.

The Governor’s Office has not canceled fall sports.

An official statement from the PIAA is expected this afternoon.

