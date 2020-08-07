Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is one of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States.
According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh is the No. 28 most pet-friendly city. WalletHub looked at the 100 largest U.S. cities across 25 metrics, including the cost of veterinary care and dog insurance, access to pet businesses and the number of dog parks.
Philadelphia came in at No. 49.
Tampa, Florida and Austin, Texas are No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.
