By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested a man accused of assaulting a Pittsburgh officer Thursday night.
Police say an officer patrolling Brownsville Road saw open drug use in the Birmingham Cemetery around 5:30 p.m. last night. When the officer tried to arrest the suspect, he allegedly ran off.
According to police, when the officer caught up, the suspect allegedly resisted arrest and got into a scuffle with the officer.
Both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
Arnold was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
