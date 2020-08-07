By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police have handed down one notice of violation and 10 warnings to Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments not following coronavirus orders.

State police did not release the names of any of the bars or restaurants that received warnings.

“As mandated by the liquor code, a notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of violation(s) discovered,” police say.

Liquor control enforcement officers visited 1,168 licensed establishments across the state Wednesday through Thursday and issued 38 warnings and seven notices of violation.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure all customers are wearing masks when entering, exiting or moving through the restaurant or retail food service and that employees wear masks at all times.

Police are also checking to make sure there are 6 feet or physical barriers between customers at tables or booths. They also ensure maximum capacity limits are posted and enforced.

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued 10 warnings between Aug. 5-6 and one notice of violation after visiting 207 licensed businesses.

State police say violators may face administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

A statewide order is in effect limiting indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy and prohibiting alcohol consumption unless the drink comes with a meal.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.