The situation ended peacefully and without incident.By Lindsay Ward
EAST HILLS (KDKA) – A SWAT situation in East Hills on Bricelyn Street has ended peacefully and without incident.

A man and a woman left a home after police used flash bangs and a loudspeaker to get them out of the house.

No one was harmed in the incident.

According to public safety, they were called to the scene for a “man in crisis” after a family member called police around 2:45 a.m.

The father of the man left the home to try to get help for his son.

