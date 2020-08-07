Comments
EAST HILLS (KDKA) – A SWAT situation in East Hills on Bricelyn Street has ended peacefully and without incident.
A man and a woman left a home after police used flash bangs and a loudspeaker to get them out of the house.
No one was harmed in the incident.
According to public safety, they were called to the scene for a “man in crisis” after a family member called police around 2:45 a.m.
The father of the man left the home to try to get help for his son.
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward will have more on KDKA-TV Morning News.
You must log in to post a comment.