Comments
Questions Surrounding When Wilkinsburg Leaders Learned Name Of Police Officer Accused Of Shooting, Killing Romir Talley
Wilkinsburg Council Releases Name Of Police Officer Who Shot, Killed Romir Talley
Family Of Wilkinsburg Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Demands Answers
Officer On Administrative Leave After Shooting In Wilkinsburg
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – The attorney representing the family of Romir Talley wants the officer that killed him to be fired and charged.
Paul Jubas posted a list of demands on his Facebook page.
Jubas said the story told by the Wilkinsburg officer, Robert McGowans just doesn’t add up. He also says the evidence shows Talley did not fire his gun first.
RELATED STORIES:
Talley was shot seven times after running from the police in December.
Jubas plans to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon at the City-County Building.
You must log in to post a comment.