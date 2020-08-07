CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – The attorney representing the family of Romir Talley wants the officer that killed him to be fired and charged.

Paul Jubas posted a list of demands on his Facebook page.

Jubas said the story told by the Wilkinsburg officer, Robert McGowans just doesn’t add up. He also says the evidence shows Talley did not fire his gun first.

    • Talley was shot seven times after running from the police in December.

    Jubas plans to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon at the City-County Building.

