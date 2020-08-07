Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person was flown to the hospital after a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 79.
According to Butler County 911, a car was traveling southbound on Route 79 near mile marker 92 and crossed the median and collided with a tractor-trailer in the northbound lane.
Route 79 is currently closed in both directions due to the crash.
The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.
