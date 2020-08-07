PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and U.S. Steel are teaming up to make a big donation to help students in the Mon Valley keep up with their studies.

They are making donations of $3,600 to each of these school districts – Clairton, South Allegheny, West Mifflin and Woodland Hills.

The donations will go toward getting the technology needed for online learning.

U.S. Steel made a similar donation in the springtime.

They will also be continuing the Steelers STEM program, which launched last fall, and provides remote learning opportunities.

During its first year, U.S. Steel says 3,380 students across 26 Pittsburgh area schools participated in the program.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Huzjak said in a news release, “The Steelers STEM platform, presented by U. S. Steel, has given us the opportunity to connect with students in our communities in a meaningful way. Hopefully, it will have a long-lasting positive impact on the students and on Western Pennsylvania. We’re proud we are able to leverage our partnership with U. S. Steel to provide key resources to these schools as an extension of our program.”

The program is designed to teach students STEM-based skills the employees of U.S. Steel use while getting encouraging messages from Steelers’ players and coaches.