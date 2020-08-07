CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases And 3 More Deaths, Countywide Cases Now Over 8,600
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures will continue to tick up today with most places being dry.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Yesterday, high returned to the 80s with Pittsburgh reaching a high of 82 degrees.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Today, high temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-80s, likely reaching 85 degrees.

There is a small chance for a passing rain shower, with the best chance for rain happening in the Laurel Highlands and off to the east.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be very similar to Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry and Sunday will be hot with highs near 90 degrees.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The next good chance of rain comes Monday night into Tuesday. The rain is needed as the US Drought Monitor has a decent portion of western Pennsylvania still under moderate drought conditions.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments