PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures will continue to tick up today with most places being dry.

Yesterday, high returned to the 80s with Pittsburgh reaching a high of 82 degrees.

Today, high temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-80s, likely reaching 85 degrees.

There is a small chance for a passing rain shower, with the best chance for rain happening in the Laurel Highlands and off to the east.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be very similar to Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry and Sunday will be hot with highs near 90 degrees.

The next good chance of rain comes Monday night into Tuesday. The rain is needed as the US Drought Monitor has a decent portion of western Pennsylvania still under moderate drought conditions.

