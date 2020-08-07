By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have an arrest warrant for a woman who has not reported to the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.
According to state police, Rebecca McGuire was supposed to check in with the center on Wednesday, but never did.
She is now wanted on a warrant for escape.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 412-299-1607.
