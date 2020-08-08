By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 87 new Coronavirus cases Saturday and one additional death.

Of the 87 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 86 are confirmed and one is probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,796 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 6 to 96 years with a median age of 50 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 16 through August 7.

Health Department officials report 9 more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 730 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 215 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 89 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 258. The newly reported death includes a person in their 70s with a date of death of August 7, 2020, according to the Health Department.

The number of total test results received will be provided at a later time, the health department says.

