The mayor of Charleston made the announcement in a news release on Thursday.
Charleston, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Kanawha Avenue, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has announced that Kanawha Avenue will close Sunday for foot traffic and socially distant exercise.

The avenue will close from 37th Street to 57th Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Thursday news release. The closure comes after Charleston city officials shut down parts of Kanawha Boulevard during the pandemic.

“The Kanawha Boulevard closure has been extremely successful, and we want to expand this effort to include folks in Kanawha City,” Goodwin said.

