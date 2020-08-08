Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — City of McKeesport Police have safely located 41-year-old Kelly Lynn Sias, who was previously missing and considered to be endangered.
She was originally reported as missing on July 29. City of McKeesport Police say they found her safe Saturday morning and thanked everyone’s assistance.
The individual listed below has been found and is safe. We would like to thank everyone for their help in locating her.
Posted by City of McKeesport Police Department on Saturday, August 8, 2020
