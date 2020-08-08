By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND (KDKA) – The Mid-American Conference has announced the postponement of all fall sports for its member schools.

This includes men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

West Virginia Men’s Soccer is a member of the MAC.

“The decision is grounded in the core values of the Conference that prioritize student-athlete well-being, an area the MAC has traditionally taken a leadership role,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “Clearly, we are charting a conservative path – and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group. It is a decision that affects roughly 2,500 student-athletes who live for the moment to compete. Those opportunities and moments are fleeting, and our student-athletes have a limited window in which to showcase their talent, passion, and drive for excellence. I am heartbroken we are in this place. However, I take comfort and want to give assurance to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we have their best interest at heart, and we will make every effort to provide competitive opportunities in the spring.”

The MAC Council Of Presidents unanimously voted to take the action on Saturday.

However, they do say they intend to give the athletes affected by the decision the opportunity to compete in the spring 2021 semester.

They are currently in the process of formalizing plans for the spring semester.