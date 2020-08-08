PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jaylen Twyman will not play for the Pitt Panthers this year.
Twyman made the annoucement on his Twitter.
“This past year has been so crazy for so many people. It makes you realize you have responsibilities beyond yourself. That’s why I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, and to return home to be with my family. This isn’t about COVID-19. This is about my familys’ needs, now and in the future,” he said in the Tweet.
Forever, Thankful. 🙏🏽#TGSM pic.twitter.com/PBovYxjLfc
— JT (@JaylenTwyman) August 8, 2020
Pitt Panthers coach Patt Narduzzi commented on Twyman’s decision:
“We will miss you, Jaylen. Always a Pitt Man. Forever a Panther,” he said in a Tweet along with a statement.
We will miss you, Jaylen. Always a Pitt Man. Forever a Panther. pic.twitter.com/gVAOpN7Cxf
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) August 8, 2020
Twyman is one of several college football players to opt out for the season.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.