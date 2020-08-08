CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 87 New Cases, 9 More Hospitalizations
Twyman said his decision is not due to the global pandemic.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jaylen Twyman will not play for the Pitt Panthers this year.

Twyman made the annoucement on his Twitter.

“This past year has been so crazy for so many people. It makes you realize you have responsibilities beyond yourself. That’s why I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, and to return home to be with my family. This isn’t about COVID-19. This is about my familys’ needs, now and in the future,” he said in the Tweet.

Pitt Panthers coach Patt Narduzzi commented on Twyman’s decision:

“We will miss you, Jaylen. Always a Pitt Man. Forever a Panther,” he said in a Tweet along with a statement.

Twyman is one of several college football players to opt out for the season.

