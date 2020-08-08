By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLENTOWN (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say that they detained a woman who had a warrant for her arrest while responding to reports of a paintball shooting in the Allentown neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police arrived at the 200 block of Helen Way around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. According to police, there was evidence that there had been a paintball shooting, but no suspects were on the scene. While investigating, police say they found a woman with a warrant for her arrest. Police described the woman as “combative,” in their report, and her dog allegedly nipped at one of the officers.
Police say they fired a warning shot in the dog’s direction, causing it to flee the scene. Police say they eventually pepper-sprayed the woman and detained her.
Medics showed up to evaluate both the officers and the woman. Animal Control was called to find the missing dog. As of 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the dog was found and taken to a veterinarian to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.
The woman’s identity or the charges pressed against her are unknown at this time.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
