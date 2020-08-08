CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 6 Additional Deaths And 97 More Cases, Countywide Cases Count Up To 8,709
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be another beautiful day and very similar to yesterday, although we don’t have any chance for rain.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-80’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We stay dry with sunshine through the weekend until Monday evening.

We are abnormally dry and have moderate drought conditions for areas south of Pittsburgh and in southern parts of Butler County.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunday high temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees and we possibly touch 90 on Monday.

Much needed showers and storms arrive Tuesday and then again Wednesday and Thursday evening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The humidity will increases and our temperatures next week will stay above normal in the upper 80’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

