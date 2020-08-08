PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be another beautiful day and very similar to yesterday, although we don’t have any chance for rain.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-80’s.

We stay dry with sunshine through the weekend until Monday evening.

We are abnormally dry and have moderate drought conditions for areas south of Pittsburgh and in southern parts of Butler County.

Sunday high temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees and we possibly touch 90 on Monday.

Much needed showers and storms arrive Tuesday and then again Wednesday and Thursday evening.

The humidity will increases and our temperatures next week will stay above normal in the upper 80’s.

